Gran Plaza Outlets

The border outlet announced five new stores to open during the fall. PHOTO Taken from Gran Plaza Outlets Facebook

 PHOTO Taken from Gran Plaza Outlets Facebook

CALEXICO – On Thursday, Gran Plaza Outlets shared the names of new stores to open for the fall. Forever 21, Claire’s, Lucky Brand Outlet, Bath & Body Works, and Hollister are the retailers that will soon join the list of options for consumers near the border.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.