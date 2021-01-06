EL CENTRO — Imperial County Auditor-Controller Josue Mercado, who was censured by the Board of Supervisors two weeks ago for allegedly neglecting to fulfill duties of the elected position, was turned over to grand jury Tuesday for further investigation.

The supervisors chose to wait two weeks before forwarding the case to the grand jury to give Mercado time to meet with County CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr., but the meeting never happened.

