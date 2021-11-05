CALEXICO – A $2,500 grant from Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) to MANA de Imperial Valley will be applied toward the establishment of a women’s resource center at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s campus here.
The check presentation was made Oct. 28, according to a news release from MANA. The release explained the center will offer services and promote programs for women on campus. The goal is to offer a safe space, programs and staff to serve women at SDSU-IV and in the community as a whole, it added.
