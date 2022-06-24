Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Members from The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley with Jessica Martinez and Marco Serrano, independent store operators, joined to open this new location that opened its doors to customers on Thursday.
LEFT: Jessica Martinez (left) and Marco Serrano (right), Brawley Grocery Outlet’s independent operators, with family members celebrated their new location in the Imperial Valley, motivating fellow Latinos to reach for their goals.
BRAWLEY – With the sound of products going through the register and joyful clapping, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its location in the city of Brawley on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“We are very proud of bringing this to the community,” said Marco Serrano, independent operator for the Brawley store.
