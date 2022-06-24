Grocery Outlet Bargain Market
Buy Now

LEFT: Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is located on Panno Drive, ready to serve the Brawley community during its grand opening on Thursday.

 PHOTO By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

BRAWLEY – With the sound of products going through the register and joyful clapping, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market opened its location in the city of Brawley on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony
Buy Now

Members from The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley with Jessica Martinez and Marco Serrano, independent store operators, joined to open this new location that opened its doors to customers on Thursday.

“We are very proud of bringing this to the community,” said Marco Serrano, independent operator for the Brawley store.

Jessica Martinez and Marco Serrano
Buy Now

LEFT: Jessica Martinez (left) and Marco Serrano (right), Brawley Grocery Outlet’s independent operators, with family members celebrated their new location in the Imperial Valley, motivating fellow Latinos to reach for their goals.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony
Buy Now

TOP: Marco Serrano and Jessica Martinez, independent operators of the Brawley location, alongside their family, cut the ribbon of the grand opening of Grocery Outlet Bargain Market on Thursday.
Brawley's first Grocery Outlet Bargain
Buy Now

RIGHT: Community members from Brawley celebrated the grand opening of Grocery Outlet Bargain Market on Thursday, which created around 50 new jobs in the area. Photos By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.