Ground broken for Heber recreation center
FROM LEFT: The Heber Public Utility District’s board of directors, Director Tony Sandoval, President Moises Cardenas, Director Pompeyo Tabarez, Jr.,Vice-President Kaine Garcia and Director Martin Nolasco, Jr., pose during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Heber Recreation Center on Friday in Heber. PHOTO COURTESY HPUD

HEBER — Residents here will finally be getting a recreation center.

The Heber Public Utility District announced Friday that construction is now underway for the center, which will be built at the corner of Bloomfield Street and Littlefield Way.

A view of the corner of Bloomfield Street and Littlefield Way on Saturday in Heber. A recreation center will be constructed here, and is scheduled to be completed by Feb. 2021. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

