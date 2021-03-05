Group completing strike pilot training at NAFEC
Chief of Naval Air Training conducts strike pilot training with Navy and Marine Corps student naval aviators detached from Training Air Wing-1, Meridian, Miss., operating the T-45C Goshawk jet aircraft onboard Naval Air Facility El Centro, on Wednesday. PHOTO US NAVY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 3RD CLASS DREW VERBIS

 Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis

NAF EL CENTRO — The Chief of Naval Air Training today will conclude more than two weeks of strike pilot training here with Navy and Marine Corps student naval aviators detached from Training Air Wing 1, the air facility announced in a press release.

The detachment is the first opportunity for Navy and Marine Corps student naval aviators from Training Air Wing 1, stationed aboard Naval Air Station Meridian, Miss., to deliver inert (practice) ordnance to identified targets within NAF El Centro bombing ranges, a mission-critical phase in undergraduate strike pilot training.

