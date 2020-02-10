Group honors Spreckels and local sugar industry
Buy Now

Native Sons of the Golden West Grand President James P. King presides over the dedication ceremony Saturday for the plaque presented to Spreckels Sugar Co. PHOTO TOM BODUS

BRAWLEY — A fraternal organization that exists primarily to celebrate California and to preserve its history saw fit on Saturday to honor the last surviving sugar plant in the state.

In a special ceremony, the Native Sons of the Golden West dedicated a plaque commemorating Spreckels Sugar Co. and the Imperial Valley sugar beet industry. The event was attended by local and state leadership of NSGW, along with Spreckels company employees, dignitaries and special guests.

Group honors Spreckels and local sugar industry
Buy Now

The plaque presented to Spreckels Sugar Co. on Saturday by the Native Sons of the Golden West honored the plant’s historical significance and its ongoing contributions to the Imperial Valley. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Group honors Spreckels and local sugar industry
Buy Now

The Spreckels operations in Brawley to still bear ties to the plant’s past, when it operated under the name of Holly Sugar. PHOTO TOM BODUS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.