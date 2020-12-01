Group offers IID alternative plan to ending shut-off moratorium

The Imperial Irrigation District energy substation in El Centro is where energy and power is generated. The Imperial Valley Community Health Coalition developed a plan for the district to recoup some of its losses from delinquent accounts for utility use. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — When the Imperial Irrigation District Energy Advisory Committee recommended nearly two weeks ago not to end the moratorium on electrical disconnections for delinquent accounts, they asked to come up with other suggestions.

Last week, the Imperial Valley Community Health Coalition, a union of numerous non-profit entities, proposed a two-part plan to avoid utility shut-offs during a COVID-19 surge by drawing on the model for eviction moratoriums recently passed by the state Legislature.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.