Growing career paths: SDICCCA gets $18.1 million grant from state

The San Diego and Imperial Counties Community College Association announced on Wednesday it received a new $18.1 million state grant, which will be used to better prepare high school and college students. 

 Photo taken from SDICCCA website

COUNTY — A new $18.1 million state grant to San Diego and Imperial counties will be used to better prepare high school and college students for the workplace and offer paid internships that lead to high-paying careers. With companies around the region struggling to find skilled workers, the project aims to build a diverse pipeline of qualified workers to fill labor shortages now and in the future.

The funding will go to a new collaborative in the two counties made up of representatives from education, workforce and economic development, and industry. It includes 17 school districts and the 10 community colleges in the region, along with San Diego State University, California State University San Marcos, and the University of California at San Diego.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.