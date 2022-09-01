Growing career paths: SDICCCA gets $18.1 million grant from state

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The San Diego and Imperial Counties Community College Association announced on Wednesday it received a new $18.1 million state grant, which will be used to better prepare high school and college students.
COUNTY — A new $18.1 million state grant to San Diego and Imperial counties will be used to better prepare high school and college students for the workplace and offer paid internships that lead to high-paying careers. With companies around the region struggling to find skilled workers, the project aims to build a diverse pipeline of qualified workers to fill labor shortages now and in the future.
The funding will go to a new collaborative in the two counties made up of representatives from education, workforce and economic development, and industry. It includes 17 school districts and the 10 community colleges in the region, along with San Diego State University, California State University San Marcos, and the University of California at San Diego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.