Guidelines issued for holiday celebrations

EL CENTRO – Guidelines for celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year largely mirror those found in the recently amended county health order governing private gatherings.

The California Department of Public Health released the holiday guidelines Tuesday. The guidelines came with a warning that many traditional celebrations, such as parties and door-to-door trick or treating, increase risk for COVID-19 because they bring together persons from multiple households in a way that would make it difficult to find and notify individuals who are later determined to have been exposed.

