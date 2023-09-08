Guilty verdict in people v. Irving Ruben Urbina

IMPERIAL COUNTY – An Imperial County jury has found Irving Ruben Urbina guilty of felony possession for sale of fentanyl.
According to a press release from the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office, Urbina was arrested on June 5, 2023, after Calexico Police Department Officer Gabriella Torres responded to a disturbance call from the Jack in the Box restaurant in Calexico where she located the defendant. During the search, Officer Torres found two bindles containing 51 grams of blue powdery substance on the defendant.
