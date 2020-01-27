Gymkhana celebrates heritage through games on horseback
Former Cattle Call Queen Brandi Whittle (right) and her teammate negotiate a turn during a fox-and-hound run at the Barbara Worth Brigadettes’ 2020 Gymkhana, held Saturday at the KD Danch Arena in Brawley. PHOTO TOM BODUS

BRAWLEY – A competition held Saturday at Griggs Freight Lines’ K.D. Danch Arena featured power, speed, hairpin turns and even a crash into the fence. It wasn’t a stock car event, but rather a series of games on horseback called a gymkhana.

The Barbara Worth Brigadettes’ 2020 Gymkhana was open to just about anyone who can steer a horse. Contests were divided by age brackets, ranging from 8 and under to 40-plus. Most of the competitors were girls on the south side of 20, but there were three contestants in the senior bracket, including arena owner Dale Griggs. There were more than 20 competitors in all.

Brawley businessman and arena owner Dale Griggs takes his turn around the barrels at the Barbara Worth Brigadettes’ 2020 Gymkhana, held Saturday. PHOTO TOM BODUS
A group of youngsters start the long hop back to the finish line during the sack races at the Barbara Worth Brigadettes’ 2020 Gymkhana, held Saturday at the KD Danch Arena in Brawley. PHOTO TOM BODUS

