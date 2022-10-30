Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Mil Uno Holidays visitors can pass by the residence on 1001 Desert View Street in Calexico in their cars to enjoy the show. Organizers recommend to be considerate of neighbors upon arrival with no loud radios, trash, or blocking of driveways.
A version of a character from the Netflix show "Stranger Things" flies above the Mil Uno Haunts Halloween decorated home in Calexico.
PHOTO COURTESY MIL UNO HOLIDAYS
Mil Uno Holidays visitors can pass by the residence on 1001 Desert View Street in Calexico in their cars to enjoy the show. Organizers recommend to be considerate of neighbors upon arrival with no loud radios, trash, or blocking of driveways.
CALEXICO — Cars cruise by a holiday gem home here at 1001 Desert View Street to catch the spectacle of the awaited Halloween decorations to celebrate the spooky season.
Mil Uno Holidays is a drive-through holiday display to celebrate the season, according to their website. Halloween house on-lookers can visit the home and tune their radios to 101.5 FM to hear the synchronized music that the family-fun display provides at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.