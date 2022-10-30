CALEXICO — Cars cruise by a holiday gem home here at 1001 Desert View Street to catch the spectacle of the awaited Halloween decorations to celebrate the spooky season.

Mil Uno Holidays is a drive-through holiday display to celebrate the season, according to their website. Halloween house on-lookers can visit the home and tune their radios to 101.5 FM to hear the synchronized music that the family-fun display provides at no cost.

