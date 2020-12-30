EL CENTRO — Newly seated Imperial Irrigation Division 2 Director JB Hamby in a contentious meeting Tuesday questioned whether two service contracts recently awarded to staunch supporters of the district were rewards rather than agreements for necessary services.

Brian McNeece was hired as a consultant to do a video on water that will pay him in excess of $50,000, and Wally Leimgruber was given a six-month contract for $10,000 per month for consultation on land and environmental issues.

