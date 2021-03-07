EL CENTRO — After being chastised at length by IID President James Hanks during Tuesday’s Imperial Irrigation District board meeting over his interaction with the Water Conservation Advisory Board, Division 2 Director JB Hamby almost immediately resigned his position as liaison to the advisory board. 

After Hanks read a letter from WCAB Chairman Mark McBroom into the record at Tuesday’s meeting, Hamby responded with rebuttals to five statements in the letter that he said were inaccurate.

