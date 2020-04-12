Hand-tailored protection

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District CEO Larry Lewis (left) and Desert Quilters of Imperial Valley President Carol Sassie are shown here with members of the PMHD laboratory staff after that club and Sister of Sowing donated a quantity of home-sewn masks for the district. The district said the new facial coverings will be used for non-clinical employees and visitors. COURTESY PHOTO
Right Now
58°
Clear
- Humidity: 70%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:15:40 AM
- Sunset: 07:10:32 PM
Today
Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 79F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 81F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Calexico, líder en casos de Coronavirus
- Cierran Clínica de Calexico por Coronavirus
- 2 county employees test positive for COVID-19
- Empieza pago de 600 dólares a desempleados este domingo
- CBP union decries COVID-19 safeguard removal
- Face masks recommended after county’s 3rd COVID-19 death
- ECRMC CEO expresses optimism the COVID curve is flattening
- Order requires face coverings in public spaces
- Safety measures criticized after Brawley One-Stop closure
- Imperial County announces third COVID-19 death
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.