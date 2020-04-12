Hand-tailored protection

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District CEO Larry Lewis (left) and Desert Quilters of Imperial Valley President Carol Sassie are shown here with members of the PMHD laboratory staff after that club and Sister of Sowing donated a quantity of home-sewn masks for the district. The district said the new facial coverings will be used for non-clinical employees and visitors. COURTESY PHOTO

