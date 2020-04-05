Handwashing added to the evening meal routine at Border Friendship Park
Homeless men wash their hands at the two new handwashing stations in Calexico Friday night prior to receiving a meal from the Brown Bag Coalition. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

CALEXICO — Every night at about 7:30, 35 to 50 homeless residents line up at Border Friendship Park in Calexico to receive a meal from the Brown Bag Coalition, but a new caveat has been added for the homeless to receive that meal.

Maribel Padilla, co-founder of the Brown Bag Coalition, with the assistance of funds from Imperial County’s Emergency Operations, has set up two handwashing stations at the park before the food arrives.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

