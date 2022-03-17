The Calipatria Unified School District and the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center on Wednesday afternoon held their 19th annual Children's & Families Health Fair at the Grace Smith School gym in Niland.
The event, which ran from 1:30 to 3 p.m., offered informational booths, free health screenings and entertainments in the form of music, food, face painting and an opportunity drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.