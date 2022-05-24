Hearing set for Brawley shooting suspect

BRAWLEY — Richard Horta, one of three people arrested on suspicion of being involved in the shooting of a juvenile here Wednesday, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 6, Assistant District Attorney Martin Gonzalez said Monday.
He pleaded not guilty here Friday to attempted murder and conspiracy before Superior Court Judge Christopher Plourd. His bail was reduced from $1 million to $500,000, a jail official said.
