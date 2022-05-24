Hearing set for Brawley shooting suspect

Richard Horta. COURTESY PHOTO ICSO

BRAWLEY — Richard Horta, one of three people arrested on suspicion of being involved in the shooting of a juvenile here Wednesday, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 6, Assistant District Attorney Martin Gonzalez said Monday.

He pleaded not guilty here Friday to attempted murder and conspiracy before Superior Court Judge Christopher Plourd. His bail was reduced from $1 million to $500,000, a jail official said.

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.