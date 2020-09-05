Heat, drugs are taking a toll, police chief says
A view of the water fountain at the downtown port of entry on Friday in Calexico. Three heat-related deaths were reported in Calexico between Aug. 23 and Wednesday.

CALEXICO — This city’s police chief reported to the City Council Wednesday that three people here died from heat-related causes since Aug. 23.

“Actually these deaths are all people that have homes, so they’re not the homeless,” Calexico Police Department Chief Gonzalo Gerardo said.

