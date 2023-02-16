SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Friday, February 10, that 77 high-performing California middle grades schools have been recognized in 2023 by the California Schools to Watch program, per a press release.

Heber Elementary School of Heber Elementary School District, and Kennedy Middle School of El Centro Elementary School District are listed as Redesignated 2023 California Schools to Watch, according to the release.

