HEBER – Tony Sandoval and Kaine Garcia will keep their seats at the Heber Public Utility District (HPUD), as both incumbents were reelected, according to the final results of the General Election of Nov. 8.

The HPUD race finished with Tony Sandoval at 480 votes (30.93%), Kaine Garcia at 377 votes (24.29%) and Delfino P. Matus with 330 votes (21.26%) filling the three seats. The HPUD race saw 885 votes counted out of a possible 3,495 – 25.24% – of total registered voters.

