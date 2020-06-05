Heber teacher gives students a special sendoff
Heber School teacher Sylvia Espinoza walks towards a vehicle to drop off a goodie bag during an end of the school year drive-thru distribution event at Heber School on June 29. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HEBER — Sylvia Espinoza wanted to make sure her sixth-graders stayed sharp over the summer as their final school day took place Friday.

The Heber School teacher made goodie bags for her 29 students. She handed out the bags in front of the school with a drive-thru distribution.

