Heffernan board eyes potential COVID-19 threat
The Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District board on Wednesday said it would adopt social distancing measures for its subsequent meeting to help limit potential exposure to COVID-19. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

CALEXICO – The Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District on Wednesday approved the planned purchase of respiratory systems that could help protect medical providers dealing with the threat of COVID-19 in Calexico.

It unanimously approved the expenditure of up to $25,000 to purchase several self-contained breathing apparatus that local medical providers can use in response to the potential threat of COVID-19 in Calexico.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

