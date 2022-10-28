Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
CALEXICO – Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District broke ground for its upcoming Urgent Care Center in hopes of expanding health options in the region and provide state of the art urgent care and emergency services in Calexico.
The Heffernan Memorial Urgent Care Center broke ground Thursday, October 27. The construction site is located on 400 Mary Street in Calexico, with hopes of opening the facility in April 2023.
