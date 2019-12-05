Heffernan district facility to be modernized
Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District Vice president Rodolfo Valdez (right) addresses those gathered Wednesday during a groundbreaking ceremony at the district’s Mary Avenue property in Calexico. JULIO MORALES PHOTO

CALEXICO — The Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District on Wednesday announced its plans to modernize its Mary Avenue property in order to further enhance its health care-related activities.

Those activities will include regularly scheduled health education classes for the community, and providing office space for some of the programs funded by its grants.

