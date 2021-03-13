‘Hero pay’ ordinance in Calexico denied
A cashier rings up items for a customer at Cardenas Markets on Friday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — An effort to require hazard pay for agricultural, grocery, restaurant and retail pharmacy workers was defeated during Monday’s Calexico City Council meeting.

The so-called ‘hero pay’ ordinance would have required ag operations; grocery stores, restaurants and retail pharmacy stores within the city to provide premium pay to their workers for at least 120 days, a city staff report stated.

