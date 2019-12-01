HHS grad uses college break to host lamb and goat clinic
Sandra Clinger (left) inspects how firmly each camp goer holds their goat at attention during the Thanksgiving Break Lamb and Goat Clinic on Tuesday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — Seth Hilfiker decided to dedicate his time while home from college for Thanksgiving break toward current 4-H and FFA members prepare their sheep and goats for show at the 2020 California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta, Feb. 28 to March 8 at the County Fairgrounds in Imperial.

The 2018 Holtville High School graduate led a lamb and goat clinic on Tuesday, which drew in more than 25 young 4-H and FFA members and their animal projects.

Seth Hilfiker (right) explains to a camp goer how she could better control her sheep during the Thanksgiving Break Lamb and Goat Clinic on Tuesday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

