Senior drum major Isaac Ramirez (right), freshman majorette Alyssa Chilpa (left) and the Great Spartan Band strike a pose during the Imperial Valley Music Educators Association Halftime Festival on Tuesday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Deonne Vasquez (left) and Pedro Nunez play alongside their Pride of Imperial Tigers Marching Band bandmates during the Imperial Valley Music Educators Association Halftime Festival on Tuesday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Senior majorettes Isela Arredondo (right) and Marissa Salinas perform alongside the Southwest High Soaring Eagles Marching Band during the Imperial Valley Music Educators Association Halftime Festival on Tuesday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
EL CENTRO — Imperial Valley high school bands converged on Central Union High School's Cal Jones Field Tuesday to showcase their halftime routines during the annual Imperial Valley Music Educators Association Halftime Festival.
All bands excluding Calexico High's Mighty Bulldog Marching Band participated in the event, which took place at 6 p.m.
