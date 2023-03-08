Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Members of the Southwest High School cheer squad and other Southwest students smile for the camera at the Grandstands of the California Mid-Winter Fair for High School Madness, Monday, March 6, in Imperial.
IMPERIAL – It was standing room only at the Grandstand of Imperial’s 2023 California Mid-Winter Fair as students from local high schools roared with cheers for school pride.
The friendly competitions and showcases of academic spirit were from the participating high schools of Calipatria, Calexico, Brawley Union, Central Union, Holtville, Imperial, and Southwest, where students engaged in the “madness” that is High School Madness, on Monday, March 6.
