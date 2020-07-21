IMPERIAL — A car theft report Sunday ultimately led to a short high-speed chase from here past El Centro that reached speeds up to 130 miles per hour before ending with a crash and an arrest.

Imperial Police Department spokesman Sgt. Max Sheffield said officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle being located by its owner. That followed a call earlier in the day from the car’s owner that someone had walked into the house, grabbed the keys and took off in the car.

