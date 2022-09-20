Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Caltrans and Rove Engineering conducted a site survey of the project and work resumed on August 12, after the project was paused in April, shared Barbara Cosio Moreno, Public Affairs Manager at CalTrans.
Margie Perez, District Division Chief of Construction Caltrans District 11, presented an update regarding the construction of the Highway 98 widening project, during a City Council meeting on September 14.
PHOTO taken from the City of Calexico - City Hall Facebook Stream
PHOTO by Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus
CALEXICO — During a City Council meeting on September 14, Margie Perez, District Division Chief of Construction Caltrans District 11, presented an update regarding the construction of the Highway 98 widening project.
"The construction on Stage 1, we are hoping to get it done by Thanksgiving," said Perez.
