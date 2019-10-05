NILAND — The closure of California Highway 111 near here for about two weeks is affecting local businesses and recreational locations in the area, including portions of the Salton Sea.

The closure began Sept. 27 about 5 miles northwest of town at Davis and Gillespie roads. Workers are attempting to mitigate the encroachment of a mud-pot geyser on the highway.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.