Hispanic Heritage Foundation recognizes Brawley senior
Buy Now

Julitza Alvarez. COURTESY PHOTO 

BRAWLEY — Since she was little, Julitza Alvarez has felt a passion for business. Over the years, she’s sold stickers, bracelets and other odds and ends to friends, relatives and acquaintances.

Her mother, Martha, affirms her daughter’s natural talent for entrepreneurism. It hasn’t hurt that Julitza also is well-organized and gifted with numbers. It’s always come easy for her.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.