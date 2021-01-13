Historic home in Imperial burns in third-alarm fire
A single-story home, 215 South G Street, on Tuesday in Imperial. The home burned in a third-alarm fire that occurred Monday night. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — A historic, single-story home at 215 S. G St, was lost Monday night in a third-alarm structure fire.

The two occupants inside the home evacuated prior to the arrival of first responders, Imperial County Fire Department Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr. confirmed.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

