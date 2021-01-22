Historic ship’s bell finds new home
FROM LEFT: NAF El Centro’s “Triad”: Cmdr. Jeremy Doughty, executive officer; Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer, and Master Chief Eric Hubert, command master chief. They hold the recovered bell from the USS Dunlap (DD-384) prior to its shipment to the Naval History and Heritage Command. PHOTO KRISTOPHER HAUGH, U.S. NAVY

NAF EL CENTRO – The bell from a historic U.S. Navy ship has found a new home after a temporary stay in the Imperial Valley.

On Dec. 7, after trading email correspondence regarding a nearby treasure, the Public Affairs Office for Naval Air Facility El Centro received an amazing surprise from Imperial Valley resident Dana Mace. It was an 80-pound bell from a U.S. Navy destroyer, the USS Dunlap (DD-384), which saw action in the Pacific during World War II.

The massive nearly 80-pound ship’s bell from the USS Dunlap (DD-384) discovered locally by Imperial resident Dana Mace and returned to the Navy for safe keeping. COURTESY PHOTO DANA MACE

