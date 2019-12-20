Holiday season stokes local generosity
Buy Now

EL CENTRO — The holiday season continued to prompt acts of generosity on Thursday that were aimed at benefitting some of the community’s less fortunate members.

In keeping with their yearly tradition, the county Probation Department hosted their 26th annual Conrad Harrison Bike Giveaway at the agency’s office here.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.