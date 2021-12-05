The city of Holtville held its Christmas in the Park and Tree Lighting Ceremony at Holt Park on Friday evening.
The event included a visit from Santa Claus and holiday carols performed by Finley T-K classes, Finley G.A.T.E. students and the Holtville Middle School band.
