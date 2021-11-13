1C
Buy Now

Mayor Mike Goodsell (center) and the Holtville City Council listen as Holtville City Manager Nick Wells presents the proposal of a master plan for a new public safety building during the Holtville City Council meeting on Monday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — The creation of a new public safety building in this city has gained momentum.

During its regular meeting Monday, the City Council approved a proposal to fund the creation of a revised schematic master plan for the building.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.