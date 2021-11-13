HOLTVILLE — The creation of a new public safety building in this city has gained momentum.
During its regular meeting Monday, the City Council approved a proposal to fund the creation of a revised schematic master plan for the building.
Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3442.
