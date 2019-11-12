Holtville goes all-in for Veterans Day
Oscar Moreno, a 96-year-old World War II veteran, was grand marshal of the sixth annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade, held Monday in downtown Holtville. PHOTO TOM BODUS

The city of Holtville may not have had the only Veterans Day commemoration in the Valley on Monday, but it easily had the biggest. The centerpiece of the day’s events was the city’s sixth annual Veterans Day Parade, which occupied Main Street for about an hour, starting at 10 a.m.

El Centro Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward, who served nearly 23 years in the U.S. Air Force, waves during the sixth annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade Monday in downtown Holtville. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 

The parade’s theme this year was, “Honoring our Forces: Past, Present, and Future.” The grand marshal of this year’s parade was 96-year-old World War II veteran Oscar Moreno.

Two sailors from Naval Air Facility El Centro hand out goodies along the parade route during the sixth annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade, held Monday in downtown Holtville. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 
A group of veterans received cheers from the crowd Monday as they traveled down Holtville’s Main Street during the sixth annual Imperial County Veterans Day Parade. PHOTO TOM BODUS

