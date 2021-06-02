Holtville honors those who gave all during Memorial Day ceremony
The city’s United States flag flies at half-staff during the Holtville Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — Military personnel from this city who gave the ultimate sacrifice were honored Monday morning during the eighth annual Holtville Memorial Day ceremony.

Held at the veterans monument on Pine Avenue, the ceremony recognized 33 Holtville residents who died in action since World War I. They included Marine Corps Cpl. Erik H. Silva, who died in Iraq; U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Salvador M. L. Banaga, who was killed in Vietnam, and Army Sgt. Victor Zaragoza, also a Vietnam casualty.

Perfecto Gurule, of American Legion Post 138, salutes the names on the veterans’ monument during the Holtville Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Holtville City Manager Nick Wells sings the National Anthem during the Holtville Memorial Day ceremony on Monday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

