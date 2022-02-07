FROM LEFT: Arianna Venegas, 17; Yanesi Padilla, 11, and Jaclyn Baeza, 5, were selected as queen, princess and junior princess, respectively, for the 2022 Holtville Carrot Festival. The festival is set to kick off on Thursday. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
HOLTVILLE — With the 75th Holtville Carrot Festival officially set to kick off Thursday, there was still some unfinished business to attend to before the midway opens.
That business was settled Friday evening at the Imperial Valley Swiss Club during the annual Citizen of the Year Banquet with the selection of the royal court for the 2022 festival. Arianna Venegas, a 17-year-old Holtville High School senior, was selected to serve a Carrot Festival Queen. She will be joined by Carrot Festival Princess Yanesi Padilla and Junior Princess Jaclyn Baeza.
