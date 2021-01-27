Holtville pursuing grant to redo city pool
The Holtville City Pool, formally named the Gene Layton Memorial Pool, on Tuesday in Holtville. The city will be applying for a grant, which it will use to completely renovate the pool. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — This city will be applying for a $178,000 grant, which, if awarded, will be used to completely renovate its public pool.

The Holtville City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to authorize an application for the grant, the Proposition 65 Parks Grant.

