Holtville resident among first Peace Corps volunteers to return to service overseas

Holtville resident Ashlyn Hester, is a graduate of the University of Montana with a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance. She will serve as a volunteer in Albania in the health sector.

 COURTESY Photo

HOLTVILLE — Holtville resident Ashlyn Hester is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In my junior year, I attended a presentation given by a returned Peace Corps volunteer. That event sparked my desire to serve,” said Hester. “I am looking forward to learning about Albanian culture.”

