HOLTVILLE — Holtville High School Athletic Director CJ Johnston has requested the Imperial Valley Officials Association not have a certain referee handle the school’s home games due to alleged concerns of misconduct.
The action, known as “redlining,” was sought because of complaints that the referee made statements that made people – including minors – feel uncomfortable, Johnston told IV Press on Thursday. The request was made for the safety and well-being of student athletes and does not constitute an accusation. He declined to name the referee or the sport or sports involved.
