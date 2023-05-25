Local student named to Dean's List at Utah Tech University
PHOTO COURTESY OF UTAH TECH UNIVERSITY

ST. GEORGE, UT – Holtville resident and Utah Tech University student, Ally Rolfe, was among the 1,240 students awarded inclusion on the Dean's List of Utah Tech students for the spring 2023 semester.

According to a press release from Utah Tech University, specifically, 1,240 students were included on the Dean's List. Inclusion indicates students' strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean's List. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits. In a display of academic achievement, nearly 12% of Utah Tech University students earned Dean's List recognition for the spring 2023 semester.

