FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Posing in front of the mural: Maria Dominguez Vice President of IV Public Arts Maria Dominguez, Holtville Chamber of Commerce Director Julie Velasco, Holtville High School art teacher Alfredo Guzman, City Planner Nick Wells, and Holtville Chamber of Commerce Executive Manager Rosie Allegranza.
This is the signature of the artist chosen by IV Public Arts to complete the mural. The signature is located in the lower left-hand corner of the mural. A local Imperial Valley resident goes by the artist name PASIB (Instagram: el_pa5ib).
The new "Greetings from Holtville" mural sits on the side of a building on W. 5th Street and Cedar Avenue the morning of the 76th Annual Carrot Festival Parade, Saturday, February 11, in Holtville.
SHARON BURNS PHOTO
PHOTO COURTESY ALFREDO GUZMAN
PHOTO COURTESY ALFREDO GUZMAN
The "Greetings From Holtville" final mural design created by Holtville high school graphic design students.
HOLTVILLE – After a lot of hard work and extensive fundraising, Imperial Valley Public Art (IVPA), Inc. and Holtville High School art instructor Alfredo Guzman are pleased to announce the unveiling of the latest mural in town.
According to a press release from Imperial Valley Public Arts, the mural unveiling, which was led by Guzman, took place on Sunday, February 12, during the annual Carrot Festival.
(0) comments
