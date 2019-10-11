EL CENTRO — The county Department of Social Services is in the process of distributing about $4.6 million to selected local entities that will help address homelessness in a variety of ways.

The one-time funding comes from the state’s Homeless Emergency Aid Program, and will fund a total of 14 projects ranging from enhanced services to capital improvements.

