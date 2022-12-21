Booking photo_Ramón Alberto Ubence Jr.

EL CENTRO – On Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of N. 8th Street in El Centro. The call for service was about a subject that had been shot.

According to an ECPD press release, officers arrived to the area and located a 39-year-old Hispanic male adult suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso area. Officers rendered life-saving medical efforts until medical personnel arrived. The victim later succumbed to his injuries while being treated by medical personnel, per the release.

