Homicide victim ID’d as missing Tulare County woman

EL CENTRO — Authorities on Friday were actively seeking a 44-year-old Plainview man in connection to the murder of a 35-year-old woman whose body was found Wednesday night near Bowker and Ross roads.

Adel Hussein is suspected of having killed his domestic partner Brittney Steenbergen at a time and location yet to be determined, and disposed of her body locally, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

